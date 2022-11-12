Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $31.83

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

About Digital Turbine

Shares of APPS stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.34.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

