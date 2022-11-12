Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $37.31

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.