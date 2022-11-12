Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $764.14

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $766.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $734.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $715.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

