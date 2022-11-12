Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.09.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
