Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

