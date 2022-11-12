Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 16,968 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

