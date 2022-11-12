BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and $4,544.48 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 69.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

