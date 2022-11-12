Bubblefong (BBF) One Day Volume Hits $233,384.79

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00018909 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $116.23 million and $233,384.79 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

