Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BLDR opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 35.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

