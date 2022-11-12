Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.45.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BLDR opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.