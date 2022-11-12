Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Bumble Stock Up 10.6 %

BMBL stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 150.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

