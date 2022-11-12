Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,801,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

