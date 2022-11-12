BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 355.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 227,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 177,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BYTE Acquisition by 351.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BYTE Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTS remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. BYTE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.