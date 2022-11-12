C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

C5 Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,778. C5 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXAC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

