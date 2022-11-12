Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.84 on Friday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

