CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $41,001.18 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $289.12 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.70.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.