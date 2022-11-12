Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of CDRE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 338,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,578. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cadre by 180.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

