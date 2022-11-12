CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at C$28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 96.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.16.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.