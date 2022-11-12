CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.75.
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at C$28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 96.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.16.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
