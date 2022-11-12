Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,387.84

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,387.84 ($39.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,850 ($44.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,835 ($44.16), with a volume of 40,995 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 356.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,395.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

In other news, insider Anne Farlow bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,123 ($35.96) per share, for a total transaction of £62,460 ($71,917.10). In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($40.07), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($984,898.10). Also, insider Anne Farlow acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,123 ($35.96) per share, for a total transaction of £62,460 ($71,917.10).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

