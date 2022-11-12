California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 122,935 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Duke Energy worth $605,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

