California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 641,641 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 641,641 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Visa worth $1,059,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Visa Increases Dividend

V stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,601,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

