California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $54.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
California Resources Price Performance
CRC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
California Resources Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $88,000.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
See Also
