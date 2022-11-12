Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of CPB traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 760.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

