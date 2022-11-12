Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 95,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,544,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total transaction of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$82.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

