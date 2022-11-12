Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CDNAF stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $157.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

