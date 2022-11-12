Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $157.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

