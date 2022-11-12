Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Down 78.8% in October

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CNGL remained flat at $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,458. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

