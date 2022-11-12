Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

CPX stock opened at C$44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total value of C$1,062,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,735,109.82. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total transaction of C$1,062,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,735,109.82. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,231 over the last 90 days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

