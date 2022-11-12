Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

CFFN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

