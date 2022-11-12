Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.81 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and approximately $378.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.58 or 0.07496371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,138,883,455 coins and its circulating supply is 34,396,107,085 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

