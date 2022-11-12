Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Director Michelle Brennan Buys 150 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $11,961.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,159.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

