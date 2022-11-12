Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after acquiring an additional 958,515 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $75.27. 6,354,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,992. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

