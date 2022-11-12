Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Carter’s Trading Up 4.7 %

CRI stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 446,168 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,796,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

