Cashaa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $179,827.36 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $179,827.36 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

