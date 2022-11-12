Casper Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Casper has a total market cap of $344.04 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00587221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.12 or 0.30587396 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,282,030,251 coins and its circulating supply is 10,499,606,683 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,281,267,019 with 10,498,896,382 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03237209 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $11,033,141.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.