Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,965 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $53,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

