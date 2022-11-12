Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 59.2% in October

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $77,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,370,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 706,820 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,865,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

