CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,025,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,927,615. CBD of Denver has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

