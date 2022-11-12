Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $79.28 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $79.28 million and $4.43 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00585196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30481916 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.