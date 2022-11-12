Celo Price Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $222.26 million and $9.06 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00588443 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.52 or 0.30651043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

