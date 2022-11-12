CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

