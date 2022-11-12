Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Century Casinos Stock Performance
Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
