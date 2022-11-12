Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

