Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

