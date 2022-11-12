Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.23. 2,126,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

