Cerity Partners LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $237.24. 1,913,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.05. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

