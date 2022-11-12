Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. 6,911,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

