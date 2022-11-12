Cerity Partners LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,530 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. 2,877,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.