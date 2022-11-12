Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VB stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $238.84.

