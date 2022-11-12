Cerity Partners LLC Invests $20.59 Million in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 905,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 11.05% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.06. 13,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,396. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

