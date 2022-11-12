Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 361,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 979,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

