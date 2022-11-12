Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,541 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 52,270,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

