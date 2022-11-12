Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $74.66. 241,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

